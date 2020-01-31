The next few days are about to get hot in Whanganui with temperatures predicted to soar.

A slab of warm humid air is arriving from the tropics on northwest winds.

These could be the warmest days of the summer so far, MetService meteorologist Tahlia Crabtree said, and it will be even hotter inland without the cooling sea breeze.

The top Whanganui weekend temperatures are predicted to be 26degC, rising to 29degC on February 4.

Whanganui is unlikely to have a heatwave - defined as temperatures five degrees above the monthly average for five consecutive days or more - but other parts of New Zealand may get one.

With wind arriving from the northwest the eastern side of the North Island will be hotter.

There were temperatures of 35 and 36degC in Napier and Hastings yesterday.

The heat is likely to ease after February 4, with a predicted drop the next day to a high of 22degC.

But there could be hotter weather to come.

"In New Zealand summer continues through February and March, and some of the hottest days can still occur in those months," Crabtree said.

It's not looking great for getting rain either. There could be a few afternoon showers next week, but nothing that will relieve the dry conditions.

The only significant rain in Whanganui in January was 4.4mm, falling on January 13.

The Manawatū-Whanganui hotspot has grown and extended north into Taranaki, Niwa says. It hasn't reached the drought level of northern New Zealand, from northern Waikato north.

There is now nowhere in the North Island where soil moisture levels are normal or above normal.

Sea temperatures around New Zealand are expected to continue heating during February, March and April, Niwa says, driving up temperatures.

A mix of westerly and northeasterly winds are expected, with average or above average temperatures for the three months, and average or below average soil moisture.

There may be localised heavy rain in the North Island, and the chance of an ex-tropical cyclone.