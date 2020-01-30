READ MORE:

It is an end of an era for the iconic Breakers bar and cafe but the start of something new for Quest's newest hotel in Mount Maunganui. Zoe Hunter reports.



Demolition of the iconic Breakers cafe and bar in Mount Maunganui has begun to make way for a new $15 million Quest apartment hotel.

Quest Mount Maunganui will be built on the corner of Rata St and Maunganui Rd, which has been occupied by the Breakers cafe and bar for more than a decade.

The two-storey development will include 40 apartments as well as office or retail space and was expected to open in early 2021.

Wallace Development Company Ltd bought the prime 2118sq m site including Breakers cafe and bar and Rosie O'Gradys Irish pub more than 18 months ago.

Development manager Tyler Tabak said demolition had begun. It was expected to be completed by early March and construction on the new Quest hotel would start immediately.

Artist impression of the new Quest Mount Maunganui. Photo / Supplied

"There is still a lot to work through, but we are targeting March 2021 for completion," he said.

Quest New Zealand group general manager Adrian Turner said a record number of new apartment hotels were scheduled to open in the next 18 months, including Quest Mount Maunganui in 2021.

With demolition now started and construction of the new apartment hotel to begin soon, it was an exciting move from concept to construction for Quest, he said.

Quest New Zealand group general manager Adrian Turner and chief executive Stephen Mansfield at the official opening of the new Quest Hotel on Devonport Rd, Tauranga. Photo / File

Turner said the new property was a natural step for the company.

"It will better support the local community, Tauranga and the wider Bay of Plenty region as a whole by taking advantage of opportunities within the region's growing tourism and economic developments," he said.

"Quest Mount Maunganui will join Quest Tauranga Central and Quest on Durham to fill the gap in the market for accommodation on both sides of the bridge and offers convenient locations, flexible and spacious living solutions, and reliable standards for the extended-stay corporate traveller."

Tauranga Chamber of Commerce chief executive Matt Cowley said the Mount was well known as a "leisure hotspot".

"The Quest Apartments target the corporate and business travellers, which is a nice change for the Mount," he said.

Cowley said the success of internationally renowned businesses such as Zespri and the Port of Tauranga were making the Mount increasingly attractive for more corporate investors.

"It's a great sign that the Mount is becoming more than just a leisure and shopping precinct."

Mount Social Club owner Lucas Fleury said Breakers was located at the prime site for a long time and it was sad to see it go.

However, he said he welcomed the new apartment hotel.

"It is going to be good to have more accommodation in the Mount.

"It is positive for the Mount."