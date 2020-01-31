

Six-piece garage rockers Tidal Rave are one such band comprised of three songwriter-guitarist-vocalists, a bass player, a keyboardist-vocalist and a drummer.

They are touring to promote their new debut album Heart Screams, released on Fish Rider Records next week.

Members previously played with Wellington bands Kittentank and Echo Beach before Tidal Rave came into being during jam sessions in the bedroom of a Nikau St, Newtown, flat.

Tidal Rave is Emmie Ellis (vocals, guitar), Esther Gedye Taylor (vocals, guitar), Kristen Paterson (vocals, guitar), Ann-Marie Keating (vocals, keyboards), Frank Eggleton (bass) and Scott Hakkaart (drums).

"We released a self-titled EP in 2017 and toured New Zealand and Melbourne, Australia," Paterson said.

"We are very excited to be releasing an album holding a party at Lucky Bar.

"We'll be promoting the album with parties in Wellington, Dunedin and Auckland."

The single Slow/Fast was released on Bandcamp this week.

Paterson said the single is a good foretaste of the nine-track album with songs written by herself, Ellis and Gedye Taylor.

A recent live performance review on Wellington Music blog said Tidal Rave presented a selection of original material, sung by different band members, which had "all the hallmark melody, chime and squall of excellent indie rock".

Tidal Rave's guitar and vocal triumvirate Esther Gedye Taylor, Emmie Ellis and Kristen Paterson. Photo / Supplied

There is something slightly claustrophobic and unsettling in Tidal Rave's songs at times.

The churning dense weave of the three guitars and bass, backed by ghostly organ and insistent drum pulse, produce a sound that harks back to the early incarnation of Christchurch's Terminals.

Paterson describes her band as surf-pop alchemists with a dark edge.

"We're continuing a New Zealand [and Australasian] tradition of dark, compelling guitar and keyboard garage rock.

"Our songs are alternately dark and euphoric with universal themes touching on inner hopes, anxieties and external threats [real and imagined].

"They are all set against the monotony of day to day living in the narrow streets of New Zealand's wind-rattled capital city."

The stunning cover art for Heart Screams was designed by drummer Hakkaart.

Supporting Tidal Rave at Lucky will be Wellington psychedelic rock band Moon Lander.

The Wellington psych-pop band was founded by Anthony Lander and features Logan Valentine on guitar, Oli Bridgman on drums and Penelope Esplin on keyboards and backing vocals.

Tidal Rave Heart Screams release party with Moon Lander: Thursday, February 6, at 8.30pm, Lucky Bar + Kitchen, 53 Wilson St.