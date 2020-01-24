Improving infrastructure is a key issue that National Party leader Simon Bridges said he would be prioritising going into this year's election.

Bridges stopped in Whanganui after attending the Ratana celebrations on Friday.

He said it was important to get on to critical infrastructure projects.

"[The Government] all around the country talked a big game - it was let's do this and year of delivery - well where's the money for the port?

"We were talking about that before the last election."

Bridges was involved with the work to improve the port including carrying out the feasibility studies while he was the Minister of Economic Development.

He said while he was not making any categorical commitments, making sure Whanganui had a fit-for-purpose port was important.

He also questioned the status of the Velodrome and said National would still consider it as part of their offerings to Whanganui in the coming election because they saw it as a beneficial project.

National Party leader Simon Bridges spoke at Ratana on Friday. Photp / Bevan Conley

After his visit to the Rātana Pā as part of the celebration of the birthday of Tahupōtiki Wiremu Rātana, Bridges spent time exploring the main streets of Whanganui.

He described Whanganui as the city that "has good bones", through the buildings, history, culture and people.

He said he found some small business and retailers through to bigger businesses like MARS Petcare, which is closing its doors, were finding it tough.

"I think the people of Whanganui will agree with us as to what the issues are and our solutions.

"They are cost of living, you've got a rental problem here, rent is going up much higher, petrol prices, all these things that mean people are working harder, often for less in their pocket."

Bridges said the difficulties of doing business, transport and law and order are issues the National Party was focusing on.

"This Government's been soft on crime and while thankfully there haven't been any gang flare-ups here in recent pasts, it's a real problem around the North Island."

He said the National Party is dedicated to supporting individual businesses, families and people.

"We will deliver for Whanganui in terms of more money in your pocket, better transport infrastructure and safer families."

Bridges said Whanganui was an electorate the major parties saw as a contest but he was confident with the work MP Harete Hipango had been carrying out.