Whanganui's newest gym owners say they've got a different approach to fitness and there's an opportunity to get a taste of it at a bootcamp this weekend.

F45 Whanganui is due to open between March and April at 121 Guyton St.

Lauren Hughes and her brother Ryan Hughes had been looking to own a gym for some time but did not find any other franchise or fitness system was really for them.

"It wasn't until we came across F45 we were like 'boom, that's us' and then we saw that Whanganui was available so we snatched that up," Ryan said.

Teaming up with their old Whanganui Collegiate friend Abe Erihe, an ex-trainer with the New Zealand Army, they are passionate about delivering a new form of fitness to the Whanganui community.

Erihe, who will be the head trainer at the gym, said becoming part of the franchise has been a good opportunity.

"It's kind of like for all of us, coming back home and bringing something back with us."

Lauren, an avid F45 member for the past six years, and Ryan, a member for around two years, are both well educated on running a F45 gym.

Lauren said the F stands for functional and 45 is the number of minutes the exercise goes on.

"It's an innovative approach to exercise, we put our members through circuit based training in a high tech team-based environment designed to be fun, fast and guaranteed to get results," she said.

F45 has an athletics and peak performance division and is comprised of lead trainers, athletes and exercise scientists who research and develop existing exercise regimes.

"So much thought has been put into these exercises before they even reach you that it's going to deliver maximum results in the shortest time possible."

The new gym will be at 121 Guyton Street. Photo / Bevan Conley

The team said the gym is designed for anyone regardless of their shape or fitness level as the workouts are tailored to individual needs.

Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays will be based around cardio with Tuesdays and Thursdays based on resistance training.

On Saturdays there will be a one-hour "Hollywood session", comprising cardio and resistance training.

Every eight weeks an eight-week challenge is held, which Ryan said is probably what the franchise is best known for, "but we offer so many things beyond the challenge".

"Sometimes you rock up to the gym and look at the equipment and feel like you don't know what you're doing but here you just need to rock up and we've got you from there."

Last weekend the team ran their first F45 Bootcamp in Whanganui and plan to run another at Cooks Gardens at 7am on Saturday, January 25.

"It's free for the community which is exactly one of the reasons why we've gone in with the F45 franchise because sure you create that inner community but then you also focus on the outer community and the community of your members so that's sort of our way of giving back to the community," Ryan said.

Lauren said F45 was established in Sydney in 2011 and was now in more than 40 countries.