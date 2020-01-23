Tauranga's biggest two-day event One Love Festival is about to pump millions of dollars into the city's economy with the arrival of thousands of local and international visitors.

The sold-out event, which is in its sixth year, is on tomorrow and Sunday, with 20,000 people expected at the Tauranga Domain, where international stars such as Sean Paul and Shaggy and Kiwi reggae favourites Katchafire, L.A.B and Sons of Zion are among the 26 artists and bands performing.

Tauranga's retailers, hospitality businesses and accommodation providers are anticipating a busy long weekend from today, expecting to cash in on the influx of people in the city.

One Love promoter Pato Alvarez, from Pato Entertainment, said this year was the fourth time the festival had sold out.

"We calculated most punters spend around $300, $400 outside One Love between accommodation, taxis, food, retail and more. That's up to $8 million back into the local economy," Alvarez said.

"This year we sold around 2500 tickets overseas so it isn't just New Zealand fans," he said.

Those international tickets were sold in the United States, the Pacific Islands, Europe and Australia.

One of those international attendees is Chanel Lawson, who has travelled from Western Australia to Tauranga for One Love three times.

Advertisement

She said spends up to four weeks here each time and while she predominantly stayed with family members, she would book a holiday home over Auckland Anniversary weekend. On top of that, Lawson estimated she spent about $1000 each visit on day trips and activities in the area.

One Love is just one of the many music events organised by Alvarez and his business partners Mitch Lowe and Toby Burrows.

The pair also put on Tauranga's biggest one-day event Bay Dreams, which saw more than 30,000 pack out Mount Maunganui's Trustpower Baypark Stadium on January 2. They've also organised a Shapeshifter show and a Katchafire concert last month, as well as a Sticky Fingers show on January 3 and Australian Pop star Tones and I's concert on January 5. On February 29, Ben Harper and the Innocent Criminals and Matt Corby will perform in Tauranga.

Alvarez says while Bay Dreams' economic report has not yet been finalised, he expected all his company's events this summer will bring up to $20m into the city.

"The love for one love keep growing and we feel very blessed for it. One Love was my first festival so it has a big place in my heart.

"Selling out is always a great feeling when you can feel people connect with your work, it Is also great to be able to generate more money into the local economy."

Tourism Bay of Plenty's head of destination marketing Kath Low said One Love was a big boost to the city.

"Events such as One Love are fantastic incentives to travel to Tauranga and the Bay of Plenty. There are huge economic flow-on effects from major events with expenditure in accommodation, hospitality, retail and tourism activities."

Advertisement

Other events on this weekend include the Tauranga Chinese New Year Festival at the Historic Village, Eastern Regional Surf Lifesaving Championships at Mount Maunganui, the Gourmet Night Markets, the Little Big Markets and the Mount Farmers Market at Mount Maunganui as well as the Lions Club of Papamoa Market.

Lowe said Tauranga was near capacity and many Tauranga tourism operators were reporting a busy summer season.

"We've heard from several accommodation providers in Tauranga that they're fully booked over Auckland Anniversary weekend. Many hotels and motels have been fully booked for over a year," Lowe said.

Tauranga Chamber of Commerce chief executive Matt Cowley said accommodation, hospitality and retailers were looking forward to a busy weekend.

"People like to dress up in weird and wonderful things, and experience cafes and shopping before they head to the festival. They also travel across Tauranga to visit the beach and different suburbs.

"This busy summer is exactly what retailers and hospitality needed after a relatively slow winter."

He said hosting a wide range of events - concerts and festivals, international cricket, last weekend's airshow - provided more opportunity to maximise event visitor spending.

"Big events not only encourage tourists to spend money at local businesses, they also showcase Tauranga as a vibrant and festive city. The power of social media gives the city a great marketing opportunity as people gloat to their friends and family about the beautiful cafes, walks, and event venues that we have here."

"Most people only have small amounts of discretionary spending available for fun activities over summer so it is important to host a variety of events that appeal to different customers. It's how the city can get the best return on investment.

Tauranga City Council's acting general manager community services James Wilson said when it came to events Tauranga was growing each year.

"Tauranga is really establishing itself as an events destination."

According to Metservice, Saturday is expected to reach maximum temperatures of 30C, and 28C on Sunday.

Alvarez says people can bring empty water bottles into One Love to fill up at the free water stations, and eco-cups will be provided.

Road closures will be in place along Cameron Rd between Brown St and Wharf St and including Park St, Monmouth St, McLean St, Durham St, Harrington St.