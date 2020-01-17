Big spending may have paid off for some Whanganui District Council candidates but it seems a big budget isn't always necessary for success.

Some of the bigger spenders in October's local authority elections missed out on a seat at the council table while one of the first-time candidates was elected after a campaign costing $500.

Candidates must provide a declaration of any donations over $1500 and their campaign expenses for public scrutiny.

Top spender overall was one-term councillor Graeme Young who spent $11,346 (mostly on advertising) and squeaked in to nab the 12th and final council seat, just 244 votes ahead of Dani Lebo who spent $1740 on her campaign.

Top polling candidate Josh Chandulal-Mackay spent $7428, the second highest overall, and was the only candidate to declare a donation of more than $1500, receiving $2000 from Maureen and Dryden Rowan.

Unsuccessful candidate Mary Bennett had the third highest campaign spend for a tilt at a council seat at $6407, some of which contributed to her Whanganui District Health Board campaign for which she also identified some separate expenses.

Returning councillors were the next highest spenders, with Rob Vinsen declaring $5902, Jenny Duncan $5557 and Alan Taylor $5308.

Successful first-time candidate James Barron's expenses return of $4917 was ahead of re-elected councillors Kate Joblin $4160, Charlie Anderson $1908, Helen Craig $1892, Philippa Baker-Hogan $1321and Hadleigh Reid $946, while newcomer Brent Crossan spent $500.

It was a cheap round for re-elected mayor Hamish McDouall who was unopposed so didn't need to spend anything on campaigning.

New councillor Brent Crossan had the lowest spend of the successful candidates, declaring expenses of $500. Photo / Bevan Conley

Some of the unsuccessful candidates invested heavily in their campaigns while others went for a minimal spend.

Dan Shand declared spending of $4280, Vijeshwar Prasad $3244, Ross Fallen$2675, Sam Mordey $2064, Jo Meiklejohn $1994, Rodger Anderson $1447, Steve Baron $982, Matt Edmonds $604 and Ray Brightwell $163.

Philip (Bear) Reweti declared $35 for a passport photo and Jill Sheehy spent nothing on her campaign.

Some candidates' declarations included their $200 nomination fee but electoral officer Noeline Moosman said the nomination fee (deposit) of $200 did not need to be declared as it is refundable.

Invoices were not required to be submitted with the declaration, but must be kept and made available upon request, Moosman said.

The expenses are available to view on the Whanganui District Council website whanganui.govt.nz .