COMMENT:

No one can deny the bush fires in Australia are horrifying.

The images of rescued wildlife wrapped in bandages, destroyed landscapes, razed houses and exhausted firefighters are compelling.

It is hard to comprehend the loss of lives, which includes more than 500 million animals.

The whole scenario seems beyond belief but the daily devastation continues to dominate our newsfeeds as the world rallies to offer aid and support.

Celebrities have pledged millions of dollars while this newspaper has reported people in the Bay of Plenty are digging deep to help.

Fundraisers include Papamoa's Papa Mo's, which is holding a Relief Keg on fires with 100 per cent of proceeds being donated, as well as a flurry of other events including Feast for the Fires at Macau on The Strand in Tauranga which aims to raise $8000.

Kiwi firefighters, including a handful from Rotorua and Tauranga, have also been deployed on an ongoing basis.

Jamie Rhodes, the Eastern Bay Volunteer Fire Brigade's deputy controller, spent two weeks fighting the Australian bush fires last month.

He says the locals' appreciation for their Kiwi helpers was "very humbling".

Tauranga vet nurse Abbey Pogan raised $12,500 in donations and will head to Australia with a container of supplies which will be distributed around the country.

She also plans to help rescue wildlife from fire zones and work in local evacuation centres for domesticated pets after feeling heartbroken with the unfolding scenes.

Meanwhile a petition to let koalas into New Zealand is gathering momentum and more than 4000 signatures have been collected despite experts saying there are other ways to support the stricken species.

I don't think that solution is practical and in my view the bush fires which have been raging since September are not likely to burn out during the hot summer season.

Unfortunately I can't see Australia gaining any respite anytime soon and I hope the outpouring of global support continues as it battles arguably one of the biggest catastrophe it has faced to date.