Central Districts was looking in a very strong position as they prepared to face fellow unbeaten side Christchurch XI in the last round robin match of the U15 Girls tournament for the Cricket Express Whanganui Festival of Cricket this afternoon.

The sides will likely meet again tomorrow on the finals day of the tournament at the Whanganui Collegiate grounds, after both sides picked up comfortable wins in the third and fourth rounds yesterday evening and this morning.

On Wednesday, Central Districts ran up the biggest score of the tournament as they smoked 219-6 off their 30 overs, on the way to a 112-run win over Northern Districts, who were bowled out for 107 at the start of the 29th over.

Opener Lottie Fuller (46) and lower middle order batter Emma McLeod (41 not out) had the biggest scores, with most of the order contributing, while Caitlin Marshall made up for missing out with the bat to take a very impressive 5-10 with her fast-mediums, as she cleaned up the Northern tail.

Whanganui's own Charlotte Stent had 0-13 from her two overs.

Christchurch nearly matched Central Districts, making 199-6 including two retirements for half centuries, on the way to a big 75 run win over Auckland, removing them from title contention.

In this morning's matches, Central Districts had a comfortable run chase to beat Wellington by eight wickets.

Wellington raised 139-5 from their 30 overs, with their top four batters getting runs, while Central Districts used nine bowlers, with four of them picking up one wicket.

In reply, Central Districts strode to 140-2 by the 24th over, with McLeod (39 from 36) balls making a quick start, before Reece Drager (39 not out) and Gretel Fairbrother (27 not out) put together the partnership to see them home.

Christchurch signalled their intentions, with the bowlers leading the charge, for a six wicket win over Northern Districts, after they bowled them out for 83 and then the run chase moved rapidly to 84-4 by the 14th over.

The results left Central Districts and Christchurch deadlocked on four wins each, with the 'home' side having the slight advantage on net run rate, heading into their fifth round matchup.

The form of the two sides was reflected in the MVP standings on CricHq , with Central District's Aniela Apperley leading the list ahead of team mate Marshall, followed by Christchurch's Maggie Martin and Abby McKissock.

Apperley had scored 61 runs from her two batting innings while taking seven wickets including a 5-for, while Marshall topped the bowling standings with 10 wickets including the tournament's other 5-for.

Sixth on the MVP standings, McLeod was the leading batter with 158 runs scored at an average of 79, which was three runs ahead of Martin heading into this afternoon's game.

At A Glance

Wednesday

Round Three

CD 219/6 v ND 107

Christchurch 199/6 v Auckland 124

Wellington 124/9 v Otago 125/6

Thursday

Round Four

Wellington 139/5 v CD 140/2

Auckland 138 v Otago 140/7

Northern 83 v Christchurch 84/4