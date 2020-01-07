With roaring wind gusting across the campus of Whanganui Collegiate School on Monday night, the barbecue opening of the New Zealand Opera School was moved inside to great success.

Founder and chairman Donald Trott welcomed the new students to the 26th Opera School - an intensive training ground where young singers can move to extraordinary new levels in their music.

"Your achievement here means we will have done our job. But your personal achievement will be yours and yours alone," Trott said.

One of the overseas tutors, Glenn Winslade from Sydney, said he was relieved to be away from bush fires raging all around Australia.

"I never thought I'd drive across the Sydney Harbour Bridge and not be able to see the opera house," he said.

Winslade said the heartbreak caused by the bush fires was affecting everyone and it could be seen in people's faces.

"I have many friends who have been evacuated, lost their homes and they are being enormously brave," he said.

"My home is north of Sydney and backs on to a national park. I'm not too worried yet but I'm constantly on the fire service website. And it's wonderful we now have the New Zealand firefighters helping. The level of exhaustion is huge for the firefighters have been on the frontline for months."

New Zealand Opera School founder and chairman Donald Trott welcomes students. Photo / Supplied

Among the 21 students at this year's opera school are Samoan brothers Alfred and Emmanuel Fonoti-Fuimaono from Hastings, who say their passion was fueled by Sol3 Mio.

"We loved them and thought we sing in church… we should try to sing like our Samoan brothers too," Alfred said.

Alfred, a baritone, and Emmanuel, a tenor, say being accepted into the school has been beyond exciting for them.

"And there's not only us. Our two younger brothers are also studying singing and they will be here next year we hope."

Also from Hawke's Bay is young soprano Katherine Winitana who just a year ago was singing jazz at Massey University in Wellington after winning the Vodafone Music Vocal Scholarship.

Katherine said though she loved jazz she was persuaded to switch by acclaimed Hawke's Bay opera singer Anna Pierard.

"I hadn't wanted to sing opera because my father William was an opera singer. I remember when I was two, 20 years ago, he was a student here at the school. He is so thrilled I have switched to opera," she said.