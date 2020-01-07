Jon Toogood is on the phone from his home in inner-city Melbourne.

The Shihad frontman is heading across the Tasman for a Solo & Acoustic summer tour and will play at Lucky Bar + Kitchen in Whanganui on January 18.

Although the Victoria bushfires are a fair distance from his home, Toogood says it's really unpleasant outside.

"Children, the elderly and people who have respiratory problems are advised not to go outside," he said.

"The daycare where our kids go is keeping everyone indoors.

"When you do go outside, it's like standing close to a really smokey fire.

"I've lived here for over 20 years and I've never seen anything like it."

The former rock'n'roll wild man is now a doting dad and he and wife Dana have a 4-year-old son and 21-month-old daughter.

"It's been easier with the second one," he said.

"She is really chilled because I think we're more relaxed about being parents but she's a bit of a daredevil who likes jumping off things so we have to watch her."

Music has taken a back seat while he's been busy with his family.

"I'm on a bit of a roll now though and we are two-thirds of the way through recording the new Shihad album here in Melbourne.

"I'm looking forward to this tour and playing Whanganui."

He does visit the River City fairly often to visit his resident brother Mark, he said.

"I've always liked Whanganui since I was a kid in Wellington and my parents took us there often."

The last time he performed here was with Shihad around 20 years ago.

"I've heard that Lucky Bar is a good place to play.

"Is it loungey?

"I like playing nice loungey places."

His acoustic performance is a mix of Shihad songs and covers, he said.

"People enjoy hearing unplugged versions of Shihad songs and the rest is a mix of stuff I liked hearing on the radio when I was a kid.

"There will be Kiwi hit songs from bands like Dragon and the Dudes as well as classics from David Bowie and Tom Petty."

Toogood said he shares stories with the audience about when he first heard the songs and why he likes them.

"Some of the songs are silly and the audience will groan at first but before they know it they're joining in.

"It's a singalong show and people should prepare to be hoarse-voiced the next day.

Jon Toogood warns that his audience will be hoarse-voiced after his Whanganui performance this month. Photo / Ben Fraser

"I love singing with other people and in all the years I've been playing I have never lost that sense of joy I felt when I first spun my parents' Love Me Do Beatles record as a 6-year-old."

Jon Toogood Solo & Acoustic: Saturday, January 18, Lucky Bar + Kitchen, 53 Wilson St. Tickets $42.50 from eventfinda.co.nz .