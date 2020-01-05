In New Zealand, I comment that death is not a topic for over the teacups or around the family dinner table.

We still talk about a person "passing away" or having "passed on".

Some shudder at the words "death" or "dying".

I was fortunate as a student nurse of 17 years to witness my grandmother's death in most peaceful circumstances and that poignant image is still with me today.

Compare that with the only thing I remember about my mother's death was the pain - I know which death I would prefer.

Fifty-one years later I am a champion of End of Life Choice Bill, convinced through my nursing experiences, there has to be a better way, than the cruelty I have seen first hand for the terminally ill and their families.

I do not understand what opponents of the Bill have to gain.

How can a compassionate, peaceful and orchestrated death not be desirable for someone with a terminal illness, who has no chance of recovery, with ongoing pain guaranteed until the eventual release of death?

Advertisement

How can another human deny someone that choice?

The Bill is safe and protects the vulnerable. We have the benefit of reports from countries who have a working law for EOLC.

With this law and its strict protocol, all procedures are documented and checked carefully.

Before the law, there was a chance for coercion and malpractice. The "we knew it was going on" comment that people tell.

Medically-assisted dying is only for the dying and only then under certain extreme circumstances.

Tess Nesdale

Tauranga



Left with nothing

The Mount people complaining about no New Year festivities should spare a thought for us in Welcome Bay and surrounds.

We have no NYE festivities either.

Advertisement

At least the Mount has sports events, busking festivals, markets etc the rest of the year.

Welcome Bay has literally nothing all year round.

A while back there were concerts and fireworks at Tye Park but that all stopped, and I am not sure why.

Mount residents also have vibrant shops, restaurants, bars, cinemas and a refurbished mall.

Welcome Bay has ... some shops.

The Uber Eats choices are sparse. The only thing we can compete with the rest of Tauranga on is the traffic! (Abridged)



H Auld

Welcome Bay

The Bay of Plenty Times welcomes letters from readers. Please note the following:

• Letters should not exceed 200 words.

• They should be opinion based on facts or current events.

• If possible, please email.

• No noms-de-plume.

• Letters will be published with names and suburb/city.

• Please include full name, address and contact details for our records only.

• Local letter writers given preference.

• Rejected letters are not normally acknowledged.

• Letters may be edited, abridged, or rejected at the Editor's discretion.

• The Editor's decision on publication is final.

Email editor@bayofplentytimes.co.nz