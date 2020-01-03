People who missed the deadline to object to a new Whanganui liquor store last year will have another chance this year.

Black Bull Victoria Ave is applying to renew its licence to sell liquor for another three years, Shree Sai Holdings director Sahil Sharma said.

It is one of five Black Bull liquor outlets in Whanganui.

The notice in the window of its store caught the attention of Whanganui councillor Philippa Baker-Hogan, who wants to ensure people get the opportunity to object.

The big bright store caused controversy last year when its licence was granted in late January.

People had a chance to object for 15 working days after the application was publicly notified - but its notification was overlooked by some and objections were too late to be considered by the Whanganui District Licensing Committee at its hearing.

However Whanganui's chief alcohol licensing inspector, Warrick Zander, also opposed granting the licence, and could speak to the committee. His objections were similar to those that were raised too late, Sharma said.

"I believe the committee was satisfied with our responses and with the way we performed at the store."

The committee granted the licence, starting from late January last year. Business has been good, Sharma said, and he wants to continue trading.

"That's how it works. One year first, then apply for a renewal, which is three years."

Philippa Baker-Hogan.

He applied at Whanganui District Council on December 18 or 19, he said, and must now put two public notices in newspapers within 10 working days. Some of the days in the holiday period don't count as working days, and he will notify soon.

He must publicly notify twice within 10 working days on two consecutive weeks. After that people have 15 working days to object, and can only object on certain grounds.

The chief licensing inspector decides whether the grounds for objection are valid. If they are, the committee holds a hearing and makes a decision.

Provided Sharma applied in time, the store can trade until the committee has made its decision.

Baker-Hogan plans to object to the licence renewal. Alcohol is the scourge of society, and having a bottle store in the forecourt of a petrol station invites drink driving, she said.

Zander pointed out last year that there were 10 licensed premises within a 500m radius of the new store, she remembers. At the time Zander said its Laird Park area was "deprived" and in the top 1.4 per cent of New Zealand neighbourhoods for crime.

Baker-Hogan has asked council whether Sharma's application was made on time.

She's not aware of the store making any breaches over the past year.

Sharma isn't worried about the outcome of the application.

"We have performed the operations quite well and there has been no causes of vandalism or nuisance and no known effect on the good amenity of the locality," he said.