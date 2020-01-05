Hard-working staff at Whanganui Airport's South Beach Cafe deserve a Christmas break but what about travellers wanting a coffee?

The fact that the cafe has not been open during the holiday period has again been labelled "embarrassing" by some.

The cafe closed at on December 24 and will reopen this morning.

Airport manager Phil McBride said Air Chathams changed their schedule at this time of year and there were fewer flights.

"People tend to patronise the cafe before departures and not so much after arrivals when they just want to grab their bags and go.

"We have a machine supplying free hot drinks for those who want them while the cafe is closed."

McBride said keeping the cafe open would be a burden on ratepayers when there is not enough business to justify the cost.

Asked if a local coffee cart or food truck vendor might be able to set up in the airport carpark, McBride said it is unlikely to be worth their while.

"They would only get a short spell of business and have to pack up."

Juliet Kojis who was at the airport farewelling overseas visitors last week said the airport was busy and the closed cafe was embarrassing.

"It is not very good for a major entrance to our community and I spoke to people there who were annoyed," she said.

"They wanted a nice coffee before their flight and other locals who were seeing visitors off weren't impressed either."

Councillor Philippa Baker-Hogan.

Kojis said she did not begrudge the regular cafe staff time off but believed there was likely to be students who would appreciate part-time work during the holidays.



Whanganui District Councillor Phillipa Baker-Hogan who has voiced concerns about the cafe being closed in previous years agreed.

"It's not a good look," she said.

"It's not good for the profile of Whanganui."

Baker-Hogan said she was "a bit disappointed" that the cafe closure was not discussed with councillors.

"Not everything is about money.

"And I wonder if they have actually asked a local vendor if they would be interested."

Air Chathams began providing a daily Whanganui-Auckland service when it was vacated by Air New Zealand in 2016.

The regular schedule provides 36 flights in and out of Whanganui each week and the cafe is usually open from 6am to 5pm weekdays, 7am to 1.30pm on Saturdays and 11.30am to 5pm on Sundays.