As we enter a new decade, we take a look back at some of the biggest stories that hit the headlines in Whanganui over the past 10 years.

One letter of the alphabet sparked joy, outrage and much debate this decade - yes, it's the "H" in Whanganui.

The name of the district officially became Whanganui in November 2015 when Land Information Minister Louise Upston released the decision to officially add an "H" to the name after a round of public consultation and a lot of debate.

The name "Wanganui" had no meaning in te reo Māori but "Whanganui" had a number of traditions in Māori oral history, she said.

"We all have a role to play in helping to protect the culture and heritage of New Zealand's communities. Ensuring place names are spelled correctly, so the stories behind them can be remembered and celebrated, is an important part of this."

The change reflected the views of the Whanganui District Council, iwi and 436 submitters to the public consultation process. However, 444 submitters opposed the change.

It was the latest step in a progression towards changing the spelling of the names of both the town and district.

Back in December 2009, previous Land Information Maurice Williamson announced both Whanganui and Wanganui would be made official names, and that government departments would start using Whanganui in future. The decision came after local iwi Te Runanga o Tupoho applied to the New Zealand Geographic Board to have the spelling changed to Whanganui.

However, Williamson's announcement related only to the urban area and left out the rest of the district. The decision by Upston covered the whole district.

In December 2014, the Whanganui District Council twice considered the name change, with the first vote to change to Whanganui failing 7-6 before it was won 10-3 in another vote later that month.

"We're united in wanting our district to be the best place it can be and our community spirit and pride is strong," mayor Annette Main said.

"Our diversity is one of the things that most of us love about our place and want to celebrate."

In December 2012 Parliament passed legislation allowing the city to adopt both Wanganui and Whanganui as its official names, with Māori Party co-leader and Te Tai Hauāuru MP Tariana Turia saying the law change recognising the Whanganui name was a long time coming.

She said 'whanga' meant to wait and 'nui' meant long.

"I think today of the long wait for Whanganui iwi for the correct spelling of Whanganui to be recognised. There have been local body referenda, district court meetings and submissions to the New Zealand Geographic Board.

"I am pleased that the decision reinforces the integrity of the Māori language, as well as restoring the mana of Whanganui iwi."

State highway signs needed to be amended by New Zealand Transport Agency. Photo / File

Some businesses and organisations embraced the "Whanganui" spelling, while others chose to retain "Wanganui". There is no compulsion for businesses to change the spelling of the city/district in their names.

The Whanganui District Council's name officially changed from "Wanganui District Council" on December 1, 2015.

In September 2018, during Māori Language Week, the Whanganui Chronicle permanently incorporated the "H" into its name.

The official spelling of the region's name changed to Manawatū-Whanganui, adding the 'h' to Whanganui and macron to Manawatū, on October 18, 2019. The final decision was made by Land Information Minister Eugenie Sage, following an application to the New Zealand Geographic Board by Horizons Regional Council a year ago. The application was made after consulting iwi.

Horizons is the council's trading name. Its official name is now Manawatū-Whanganui Regional Council.