A new house being assembled on Liffiton St is more than just a home - it's a fundraiser for Hospice Whanganui.

The project began three months ago after Able Cottages managing director Paul Tasker approached Hospice Whanganui chief executive Karen Anderson with the idea.

"He came and said 'come and have a look at the plans' which were already complete and so we did that and put them to council and there was no hold up with council, then the next thing I know it's all on," Anderson said.

The two-bedroom relocatable home is due for completion early next year, with all profits from the sale of the house going to Hospice.

"I asked Paul 'why Hospice?' and he said 'you know, everybody I know has been touched by Hospice in some way' so he has a real soft spot for us," Anderson said.

They did not do any promotional work when they started the project, she said. Tasker began telling people about it and tradespeople and businesses started donating their time and materials.

Mitre 10 Mega Whanganui, Bayleys Whanganui, Allied Concrete Whanganui, Able Cottages, Able Plumbing & Gas, Scafit, Roofing Industries Taupo, The Bench Factory and Bruce Riach Electrician have been involved with the project.

Hospice Whanganui chief executive Karen Anderson. Photo / File

The 74 square metre home comes with a 14 square metre deck that will be built on when the house is sold and transported to its final destination.

"There are so many facets to it, like the housing problems that we have," Anderson said.

"This sort of home is going to be ideal for somebody to get their own home at an affordable price.

"It's compact, it's going to have a large deck and I think it's going to be just perfect for a young couple or a cottage on your farm or anything."

Although Anderson does not have a set sale price in mind, she said the more materials and services that are donated, the higher the profit will be.

The profits will go towards helping Hospice provide specialist palliative care for people with cancer and non-cancer life-limiting illnesses, at all stages of their illness.

When the house is complete, it will be marketed through Bayleys Whanganui for sale at an auction to be held on February 27.

To view the property ahead of the auction, contact Bayleys Whanganui salesperson Ananda de Koning on 027 563 3414.