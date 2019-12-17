BUSINESS COMMENT

So this is it for 2019.

The year had started with high hopes on the back of what I would have called an indifferent 2018. In fact on New Year's Eve (while walking the dog) I was tripped up by the flax by the river across the road from the Computer Centre and, well, after falling with all my weight onto the footpath you could say that I told the universe quite forcefully about my thoughts on 2018.

After a nice New Year's Eve party – where I discovered the painkilling potency of Nurofen Plus when combined with alcohol – and a subsequent recovery period for my bruised ego, elbow and ribs I made peace with 2018 and made plans for 2019.

As an aside, there were lessons in 2018 from which I learned a lot and the act of tripping on an unseen flax frond was something of an allegory for me in 2018 – being so focused on the journey ahead that I got tripped up by something not contemplated.

But, 2019 was different entirely even if I was more aware of my own surroundings and direction, I was not ready for a challenge which would impact someone very important to me and our family as a whole.

This was where the lesson of 2019 occurred, and the lesson is "don't sweat the small stuff – save your energy for the big challenges".

I write this in the hope that readers can be in one of two positions – a) grateful and energised that their challenges are manageable or b) supported in the knowledge that others manage big challenges which are (in the end) manageable but require significantly more energy.

You will have no doubt heard "don't sweat the small stuff" many times, in fact it was a catch cry of mentors and family to me over my career.

We Bells, as well as being from time to time being glass half=full types, are known to be genetically wired to worry and I am no exception – partly why I have had a modicum of success in the field of risk management.

The upside of this is that I can be useful when looking at a project or strategy in terms of ensuring completeness of analysis – I'm the guy who can think of pretty much all the pluses and negatives!

But this year, the small and what I thought was "big stuff" of prior years was brought into stark relief as the universe tends to do.

My frame of reference and foundations were reshaped and when faced with a serious challenge our family quickly found that the things which "mattered" a lot in the past suddenly took on a lower (or were completely devoid of) significance.

Yes, in 2018 there were a number of things which, frankly, took on too much significance in light of 2019's events – but I never lost sleep over them or found myself searching desperately for a solution.

That is how 2019 has evolved. But, instead of venting frustration into the wind like last year, this year I am profoundly grateful and saying "thank you". Because in the midst of a storm there were a number of beacons which carried me (us) and maybe the following might help a reader now (or be filed away for future reference) if caught in the midst of a major challenge: (I won't name names but the people represented here will know who they are and how they helped us)

1. Find experts in the issue/challenge (or others who have been through it) – lean on their knowledge and experience.

2. Get something else to focus on – this can be anything but needs to extract you from the environment of the challenge. I know I have blathered on about our band passion project "Vinyl" here, but this group of guys and the sheer joy of collectively creating good music was crucial for me in 2019.

3. Read, read, read – understand your challenge(s) as best you can and also learn from those who have been through it too.

4. Keep a confidential journal – so you can look back on what has been overcome and the victories you have had along the way.

5. Keep focus on the future and deal with the daily challenges as they arise (put them behind you).

I'm no self-help guru, however I really felt driven to write this – not just for me but because my sense is a lot of us out there who are like the proverbial duck on water (serene on top but paddling like crazy underneath).

In response to this and, throughout this year, I often needed to seek knowledge which was not resident in me or my family. And it is important to realise that the above is by no means a planned or strategised response to a challenge by me, it is what I have learned – for example number two, as crucial as it was, happened quite organically.



My most important takeaway from 2019 is that, no matter what the circumstance, there are people (family, close friends and professionals) who are there and can help.

And, if even one of the five tips above helps one person I'll be rapt, as it will be another positive out of a major challenge.

So, Merry Christmas and may 2020 deliver you strength and support in whatever opportunities or challenges you might face. I will see you again next January.