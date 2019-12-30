January 1

A series of suspicious fires in Whanganui's Seafront Rd condemned a house to demolition and spread asbestos fibres through parts of Castlecliff.

Fire crews were first summoned to a vegetation fire near Morgan St in the early hours of Saturday. Half an hour later an empty house at 42 Seafront Rd was on fire. Then, just after 8am, they got a call to say the same house was again on fire.

Two trucks attended, and firefighters, using breathing apparatus, quickly had the raging flames under control. This time the house was extensively damaged.

All three fires were suspicious, Fire and Emergency Whanganui station officer Jason Hamlin said. They followed a suspicious fire which gutted the Chef's Kitchen food outlet in Springvale.

January 19

"The soul should always stand ajar ready to welcome the ecstatic experience", is a quote from poet Emily Dickinson.

And the New Zealand Opera School's Opera and Aroha on the River concert on Thursday night delivered exactly that for music lovers - an ecstatic experience.

A wonderfully warm and balmy night saw the riverbank by Taupo Quay fill with an eager audience of 1500 or more for the arrival of the waka from Putiki Marae. With a welcome from kaumātua John Maihi, the 21 Opera School students lined the top deck of the Waimarie paddlesteamer.

A specially made pontoon, clipped to the riverboat, ensured more stage space and the Putiki Wharenui joined with the students to sing Whakaaria Mai - How Great Thou Art - which has been translated into many languages, including te reo Māori.

Advertisement

The audience was swelled by a few hundred who lined up outside the barrier fences and across Taupo Quay to listen to a memorable display of singing talent and savour an equally memorable night for Whanganui.

Don McLaren and Julie Riepen with their 1931 Model A Ford before the Burma Rally at Whanganui Vintage Weekend. Photo / Jacob McSweeney

January 21

Whanganui was packed with a huge range of classic cars all weekend as part of Vintage Weekend celebrations.

The cars were parked along three blocks up Victoria Ave on Saturday and yesterday they gathered to take part in the Burma Rally where they toured the region before returning to Taupo Quay in the afternoon.

Wanganui Vintage Car Club's club captain, Frank James, said at least 110 cars took part in the rally while a mixture of more than 200 cars, ranging from vintages and classics to hot rods and military vehicles, were parked up on the Ave.

"We've had terrific entries," James said. "There are a lot of Whanganui people, there are people from all around the country - Taranaki, Palmerston North, a chap down there from Kawerau, some from Central Hawke's Bay, Wellington."

He said the rally went from Okoia through to Santoft and Feilding. Then they went through to Rongotea, Ohakea, Bulls, Marton, Turakina and back to Taupo Quay.

Don McLaren and Julie Riepen brought their 1931 Model A Ford to the rally.

"She goes well. It's been to North Cape and the Bluff many times," McLaren said.

Advertisement

Willie Wood from New Plymouth's Vintage Car Club took part in the rally with his Morris Minor 1000.

"We drove the Morrie 1000 down that my mother bought in 1957 brand new," Wood said. "She's passed away now - we called the car Ivy after her."

Whanganui police area commander Nigel Allan, speaking to the press following a fatal stabbing incident in Wicksteed St. Photo / Lewis Gardner

January 25

Three people remain in hospital after the multiple stabbings that killed one woman in central Whanganui on Tuesday afternoon.

Five people were injured and taken to hospital following the attack which took place on Wicksteed St, by the Liverpool St intersection. Miriama Raukawa died from her wounds at the scene.

A 36-year-old man has been charged with murder and five charges of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

The man charged with killing Raukawa, Jarrod Arnold Dent, had his first appearance in the High Court at Whanganui in May. His trial is set to take place in May 2020.