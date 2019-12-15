It was a tough weekend for the Central Hinds and their Whanganui co-captain Jessica Watkin with three big defeats in the Dream11 Super Smash.

After a 19-run win over Canterbury on Friday at Lincoln, the Hinds lost to both the Northern Spirit by seven wickets and then the Wellington Blaze by 10 wickets on Saturday at Bert Sutcliffe Oval.

They then faced the Spirit again today and despite a stronger batting performance, were still beaten by 10 wickets.

In the first Saturday game with the Spirit, the Hinds reached 161-6 from their overs, with opener Watkin making 12 and fellow Wanganui Women's rep Kerry Tomlinson scoring 14 in the middle order.

The Spirit had made 165-3 by the 19th over, led by an unbeaten 90 from Katie Gurrey and a quick 54 by Eimear Richardson, Watkin finishing with 0-28 from her four overs.

It got worse against the Blaze, as the Hinds collapsed for 56 in the 17th over, Watkin dismissed off the second ball while Tomlinson survived long enough to make the second highest score of 18 from 29 balls.

Led by Sophie Devine's unbeaten 42 off just 14 balls, the Blaze had reached the meagre total by the fourth over, Watkin going for 31 runs off her two.

Returning to Lincoln yesterday, the Hinds probably thought their fortunes were changing when they made 172-6, led by Watkin making 95 off 55 balls, including 14 boundaries and four sixes, although Tomlinson was caught for 1.

Instead, the Spirit's openers put on a magnificent 173-run partnership by the 18th over, with Gurrey finishing on 106 not out from 57 balls, supported by Bernadine Bezuidenhout (59 not out from 49).

Gurrey stroked 17 boundaries and a six, with neither Watkin (0-41 from three) or the other six bowlers the Hinds used able to get a break through.

* * * * *

There was better news for the Central Stags and their skipper Tom Bruce, the Whanganui Collegiate old boy and Wanganui representative, with a 120 run hammering of the Northern Knights in their Super Smash opener at McLean Park.

The Stags reached 221-5, with Bruce making 38 from 21 balls, including a boundary and three sixes, while George Worker top scored with 42 and fellow opener Dane Cleaver made 39.

Bruce's team then bowled the Knights out for 101 in the 14th over, with Kieran Noema-Barnett and Ajaz Patel taking three wickets each.