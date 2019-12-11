Members of the Castlecliff community are joining together to pay it forward this Christmas and provide gifts to Women's Refuge.

Owners of The Citadel and Whanganui Seaside Holiday Park are collecting funds to purchase specific gifts for children in the Women's Refuge system, and also to provide essential items to the children's mothers.

Whanganui Seaside Holiday Park owner Karla Swainson said it was important to help those going through tough situations.

"There's a huge number of children in there, we added up to around 67 children just in Whanganui," Swainson said.

"So it's about us giving back what we can to help those kids have a bit more of a Merry Christmas."

The Citadel owner Roxi Douglas expects many locals will help the cause.

"There's lots of feel-good people in Castlecliff, and in Whanganui in general, but the idea to have a space for them to pay it forward is cool," she said.

"The community vibes out here is pretty amazing but we have people who come from all over who want to do something."

Business owners in Castlecliff are encouraging the community to pay it forward. Photo / Bevan Conley

Douglas said she also wanted to see other businesses get involved.

"We really want this to be the push where companies within the Whanganui region as a whole, or even outside of town, can ring up and pledge some money.

"We're going to write the names of whoever does contribute on our poster and a photo will be taken and that will become the Christmas card that goes with every gift."

The business owners decided they would prefer handmade decorations to be on display at The Citadel for the initiative and called on Den Lovell and Cin Maxim, of the Rena Movement, to help.

A cardboard castle inspired by the Cinderella castle at Disney World was made, and took 73 hours and more than 100 glue sticks to put together.

The castle took more than 70 hours to create. Photo / Bevan Conley

Douglas said there was a fun feeling to giving, especially at Christmas.

"The proudness those mums are going to feel to know we've got their back," she said.

"From a mum's point of view, that's heartwarming to know that we've got them and their kids."

Anyone who wants to take part can donate money, or can contact Karla Swainson at Whanganui Seaside Holiday Park who has a list of gifts to purchase.

The group will stop collecting on Friday, December 20.