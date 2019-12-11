It's that time of year when the sun is stronger and many of us spend long hot days at the beach with minimal clothing on.

But for Whanganui Cancer Society's health promoter, Judy McIntyre, it is the time of year she stresses more than normal, due to the harm that can come with the sun.

"We live in Aotearoa New Zealand and our ultraviolet radiation is much higher than other places in the world," McIntyre said.

"Over summer our ultraviolet radiation is 40 per cent higher than countries that are on a similar latitude in other parts of the world."

At least 82,000 New Zealanders are diagnosed with skin cancer, including melanoma, every year.

Of those statistics, death rates and diagnosis are higher for men than women but it is just as important for women to be wary of the sun, she said.

McIntyre is speaking from experience - 20 years ago she discovered a mole on her body that she always found itchy.

Her doctor recommended getting the mole removed, and testing confirmed it was a melanoma.

"If I hadn't picked that up I wouldn't be here today so knowing your skin is very important."

This year the Cancer Society is focusing heavily on men and showing how they can better protect themselves against ultraviolet (UV) radiation.

"The Health Promotion Agency did a survey a few years ago and what they found is that men's attitude at looking after their skin is not so good, they don't see it as a priority and put everything else first, putting themselves and their skin last on the list."

The organisation will reinforce that it is never too late to change behaviours and prevent any future harmful exposure of the sun.

McIntyre said they were trying to move men away from wearing caps because they do not offer enough protection.

She is encouraging wearing bucket hats or larger straw hats with material around the brim.

"If guys are going to wear any kind of protection, it's think about what's on their heads."

Sam Stephens, a builder for Stonewood Homes, said on hot days he always goes to work with a hat that covers his head, neck and ears.

Stephens, who has been in the trade for eight years, works outside every day and knows the importance of taking care of his skin as he gets older.

"You definitely have to wear that SPF50-plus sunscreen and, just being in the trade, being sun smart is definitely a key thing all year round for us boys."

McIntyre said the Cancer Society "slip, slop, slap and wrap" message remains the same every year.

"Sunscreen is important but it's only one part of the equation and we don't want people to rely on sunscreen as their only tool, we need to wear the right clothing and sit in the shade."

She said people needed to apply sunscreen properly and wear protective gear, such as sunglasses, to protect their eyes.

Sam Stephens wears protective gear and sunscreen every day while building to ensure he is being sun smart. Photo / Lucy Drake

Between September and April, the ultraviolet radiation starts increasing, with the UV rays strongest during the middle of the day.

She said people working at early childhood centres and schools were good at caring for children with protective sun smart policies but often did not look after themselves.

She said people should be aware of any changes to their skin as they get older and have any moles checked by their doctor.

"Ideally they will do a head check because melanoma skin cancer can appear on the top of your head, your ear, the soles of your feet, it's not just on the part of the body that is exposed."

People who have been sunburnt as a child, had a long exposure to being outdoors, have a lot of moles on their body or have a family history of melanoma are at higher risk.

"The thing about skin cancer is it is preventable, you don't need to get it. It's our lifestyle that's causing it - we just need to be more vigilant and take it more seriously."

During summer, people should apply sunblock, wear protective clothing and accessories and keep in the shade when possible.

McIntyre recommends buying SPF30 factor or higher sunblock and looking for the AS/NZ standard badge on the back of a product to find out if it will protect you against the sun.