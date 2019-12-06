COMMENT

Applause for Whanganui.

Not only do we have some great hometown musicians but we also attract some amazing performers to our venues.

Exhibit A: Last Saturday night - Ebony Lamb at Space Studio and Gallery Sound Session.

This was a stunning show. She has that combination of a great voice, backed by her guitar that matched the eb and flow of her brilliant song-writing skills.

Juliet McLean from Taranaki opened the evening with her soulful piano playing opening up spaces in the melodies that let her voice shine through her songs. She has played here before and audiences are realising that she is a talent worth following.

After a pause to reset the stage, Lamb stepped up to the mic, turned her charisma up to 11 and proceeded to lead us along a path strewn with brilliant songs, tales from the road (the one about Levin was a cracker) and snapshots of life as a hardworking musician.

Her voice and guitar danced effortlessly along a tightrope between understated power and wide screen magnificence. Her lyrics and playing showed her skill as a songwriter and her on stage personality was all wit and charm.

It was clear as she worked her way through the first half of a two-hour set that she was just warming up as the second set seemed to lift off on its own trajectory. It was a stunning performance and she deserved the standing ovation that followed the final song.

This also served as a reminder that Whanganui audiences don't always see what's in front of them. We have world class acts putting us on their tour schedules with the likes of Ebony Lamb, Nadia Reid (who has a huge international reputation) and Darren Watson who can cut it with the best of Texan blues players.

Then there is local band Raucous Brass who are in a league of their own.

These are acts that can stand alongside those we read about in far away places like New York or Berlin. I do wonder if local audiences realise what they are seeing? There maybe a little bit of small-town myopia at work – if a band or solo performer is brilliant why would they come to our little town? And why would we go and see them?

Locals will pay big money to see monster shows in Auckland but seem reluctant to put their hands in their pockets to see an equally talented musician do a gig in their hometown.

I have heard punters complain about paying $10 at the door to see a class act then spent $100 on booze and not see the contradiction. What is with these people? Do they think making music is not work?

I heard a brilliant explanation of the economics of creative work from an immensely talented Whanganui glass artist who, having set the price with a buyer wanting to purchase the work, was asked how long it took to make said artwork.

The reply – "an hour to make plus 15 years of study, learning and experience to be able to do that."

I do gigs locally and every two years do a two-week tour of small venues in Germany. It helps with airfares but doesn't make money but it does make friends and it is refreshing to play to audiences that find it easy to see the value in the creative song-smithing process - the hammering of tune and lyric into a shape that forms something that can be sung.

So, applause and thank you to McLean and Lamb, for reminding us of what great music can do.