An empty church and a desire to brighten up the neighbourhood inspired Sue Morgan and a couple of friends to hold market days on Durie Hill.
The monthly Sunday markets, held at St Barnabas Church in Maxwell Ave, have raised funds to install garden beds and planter boxes in public spaces.
Morgan said stall fees are also fed back into the general fund to pay for children's entertainment at the markets.
The Durie Hill Bowling Club has provided outdoor furniture for visitors to sit and enjoy food and drinks provided by stallholders and there have been seed swaps and repair cafes at previous markets.
This Sunday, there will be 30 stalls, free face painting and Christmas streamer making for children, and even a demonstration on how to make your own sauerkraut.
THURSDAY
Te Puna Ako Ki Totara Puku Open Day
When: From 9.30am
Where: Patapu St, Whanganui East
Details: Kindergarten open day with a bouncy castle, face painting and icecreams on sale to raise funds for playground development.
Whanganui Toy Library
When: 9.30am-11.30am
Where: 142 London St (next to SPCA)
Details: Let the Children Play - for anyone interested in toy libraries.
River City Artists
When: 9.30am-4pm
Where: Christ Church Community Hall, 243 Wicksteed St
Details: Beginners to established artists. Contact Val 343 6316 or 027 459 9448.
Swan Lake
When: 7.30pm
Where: Royal Wanganui Opera House
Details: The Imperial Russian Ballet presents the story that crosses the world of magic and mystical creatures with that of the real world. Book at Ticketek.
Thoughtful Thursday
When: 6.30pm
Where: Confluence, 15 Watt St
Details: Searching for Sugar Man - Malik Bendjelloul's film follows two South Africans as they set out to discover what happened to 1970s rock 'n' roller, Rodriguez. Book at www.confluence.kiwi or call 06 281 3474.
FRIDAY
Twinkle Toes at St Paul's
When: 10am-11.15am
Where: St Paul's Hall, Cooks St
Details: Music for preschoolers. Gold coin entry.
Stargazing
When: 7pm
Where: Ward Observatory, Cooks Gardens, St Hill St
Details: Entry is by donation (suggested $2). Call Ross 027 245 8066 with queries.
Kessel Charmed Release Party
When: 9pm
Where: Lucky Bar + Kitchen, 53 Wilson St
Details: Kessel celebrate single release with guest support from Rockquest regional winners In Business. $10 at the door.
SATURDAY
River Traders Market
When: 8am-1pm
Where: Downtown Whanganui riverbank
Details: Goods, produce, food.
Walking tours
When: 10am and 2pm today and Sunday
Where: Whanganui i-Site
Details: Learn about Whanganui's history, buildings and people. $10 per person. Book at Whanganui i-Site. To book another time phone 349 0508.
Christmas at the Races
When: From 10am
Where: Wanganui Racecourse, Purnell St
Details: An action-packed day of entertainment including fantastic food and drink, live music and thrilling racing action.
Fakes & Forgeries 2019
When: From 10am
Where: State Highway 1, Mangaweka
Details: Opening of the world-famous annual art rip-off show. Children's exhibition, market stalls, live entertainment. Winners will be announced at 1pm.
Ebony Lamb Sound Session
When: 7pm
Where: Space Studio & Gallery, 66 Taupo Quay
Details: A special Sound Session featuring one of Aotearoa's coolest, most sultry voices. $15. Limited places, booking advised - email sarah@spacestudiogallery.co.nz to reserve your ticket.
ColdxWar, Mr. Sudden Death, Happy Valley
When: 9pm
Where: Lucky Bar + Kitchen
Details: Hosted by Mr. Sudden Death, two crushing bands from Wellington bring a night of good vibes and epic music. $10 at the door.
Races After Party 2019
When: 9.30pm
Where: Frank. Bar + Eatery, 98 Victoria Ave
Details: Mr Postman and Polymerge Productions entertain. $20 at the door.
Durie Hill Village Market
When: 11am-2pm
Where: St Barnabas Church, Maxwell Ave
Details: Free face painting and Christmas decoration making for the kids. A sauerkraut making demonstration at 11.30am. Stalls $10 - email duriehillmarket@gmail.com
Wanganui Male Choir
When: 2.30pm
Where: Central Baptist Church, Wicksteed St
Details: Magical male voices present a concert of traditional songs with guest Shontae Arthur on piano. Adults $20, students and children free.
Dancesport Wanganui
When: 7pm-9.30pm
Where: St Andrews Hall, Bell St
Details: Dancesport Wanganui invites dancers to a monthly social dance followed by supper. Christmas theme. Ballroom, new vogue, Latin. Masquerade theme. Members $5, non-members $10. Contact Kathleen 3442245 or Graeme 0274341823
TUESDAY
Whanganui & Partners Public Forum
When: 5.15pm
Where: Whanganui War Memorial Centre, Watt St
Details: An opportunity to hear updates and learn about major projects. RSVP to info@whanganuiandpartners.nz by December 2.
Twilight Walk
When: 6pm
Where: Meet at Gull service station, Victoria Ave
Details: Wanganui Tramping Club guided walk around St John's Hill walkways with a side trip to the wetland at Mt St Joseph's. No charge. All welcome.
WEDNESDAY
Knit and yarn
When: 10am-noon
Where: Ladies' Rest, 75 St Hill St
Details: All knitters welcome. Gold coin entry.
