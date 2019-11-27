An empty church and a desire to brighten up the neighbourhood inspired Sue Morgan and a couple of friends to hold market days on Durie Hill.

The monthly Sunday markets, held at St Barnabas Church in Maxwell Ave, have raised funds to install garden beds and planter boxes in public spaces.

Morgan said stall fees are also fed back into the general fund to pay for children's entertainment at the markets.

The Durie Hill Bowling Club has provided outdoor furniture for visitors to sit and enjoy food and drinks provided by stallholders and there have been seed swaps and repair cafes at previous markets.

This Sunday, there will be 30 stalls, free face painting and Christmas streamer making for children, and even a demonstration on how to make your own sauerkraut.

THURSDAY

Te Puna Ako Ki Totara Puku Open Day

When: From 9.30am

Where: Patapu St, Whanganui East

Details: Kindergarten open day with a bouncy castle, face painting and icecreams on sale to raise funds for playground development.

Whanganui Toy Library

When: 9.30am-11.30am

Where: 142 London St (next to SPCA)

Details: Let the Children Play - for anyone interested in toy libraries.

Logan Hughes, two, plays with wooden toys in Wanganui toy library's under three room.

River City Artists

When: 9.30am-4pm

Where: Christ Church Community Hall, 243 Wicksteed St

Details: Beginners to established artists. Contact Val 343 6316 or 027 459 9448.

Swan Lake

When: 7.30pm

Where: Royal Wanganui Opera House

Details: The Imperial Russian Ballet presents the story that crosses the world of magic and mystical creatures with that of the real world. Book at Ticketek.

Thoughtful Thursday

When: 6.30pm

Where: Confluence, 15 Watt St

Details: Searching for Sugar Man - Malik Bendjelloul's film follows two South Africans as they set out to discover what happened to 1970s rock 'n' roller, Rodriguez. Book at www.confluence.kiwi or call 06 281 3474.



FRIDAY

Twinkle Toes at St Paul's

When: 10am-11.15am

Where: St Paul's Hall, Cooks St

Details: Music for preschoolers. Gold coin entry.

Stargazing

When: 7pm

Where: Ward Observatory, Cooks Gardens, St Hill St

Details: Entry is by donation (suggested $2). Call Ross 027 245 8066 with queries.

Kessel Charmed Release Party

When: 9pm

Where: Lucky Bar + Kitchen, 53 Wilson St

Details: Kessel celebrate single release with guest support from Rockquest regional winners In Business. $10 at the door.

SATURDAY

River Traders Market

When: 8am-1pm

Where: Downtown Whanganui riverbank

Details: Goods, produce, food.

Walking tours

When: 10am and 2pm today and Sunday

Where: Whanganui i-Site

Details: Learn about Whanganui's history, buildings and people. $10 per person. Book at Whanganui i-Site. To book another time phone 349 0508.

Christmas at the Races

When: From 10am

Where: Wanganui Racecourse, Purnell St

Details: An action-packed day of entertainment including fantastic food and drink, live music and thrilling racing action.

Fakes & Forgeries 2019

When: From 10am

Where: State Highway 1, Mangaweka

Details: Opening of the world-famous annual art rip-off show. Children's exhibition, market stalls, live entertainment. Winners will be announced at 1pm.

Ebony Lamb Sound Session

When: 7pm

Where: Space Studio & Gallery, 66 Taupo Quay

Details: A special Sound Session featuring one of Aotearoa's coolest, most sultry voices. $15. Limited places, booking advised - email sarah@spacestudiogallery.co.nz to reserve your ticket.

ColdxWar, Mr. Sudden Death, Happy Valley

When: 9pm

Where: Lucky Bar + Kitchen

Details: Hosted by Mr. Sudden Death, two crushing bands from Wellington bring a night of good vibes and epic music. $10 at the door.

Races After Party 2019

When: 9.30pm

Where: Frank. Bar + Eatery, 98 Victoria Ave

Details: Mr Postman and Polymerge Productions entertain. $20 at the door.



SUNDAY

Castlecliff Market

When: 11am-3pm

Where: 5 Bryce St, Castlecliff

Details: Goods, produce, food.

Durie Hill Village Market

When: 11am-2pm

Where: St Barnabas Church, Maxwell Ave

Details: Free face painting and Christmas decoration making for the kids. A sauerkraut making demonstration at 11.30am. Stalls $10 - email duriehillmarket@gmail.com

Wanganui Male Choir

When: 2.30pm

Where: Central Baptist Church, Wicksteed St

Details: Magical male voices present a concert of traditional songs with guest Shontae Arthur on piano. Adults $20, students and children free.

Dancesport Wanganui

When: 7pm-9.30pm

Where: St Andrews Hall, Bell St

Details: Dancesport Wanganui invites dancers to a monthly social dance followed by supper. Christmas theme. Ballroom, new vogue, Latin. Masquerade theme. Members $5, non-members $10. Contact Kathleen 3442245 or Graeme 0274341823

TUESDAY

Whanganui & Partners Public Forum

When: 5.15pm

Where: Whanganui War Memorial Centre, Watt St

Details: An opportunity to hear updates and learn about major projects. RSVP to info@whanganuiandpartners.nz by December 2.

Twilight Walk

When: 6pm

Where: Meet at Gull service station, Victoria Ave

Details: Wanganui Tramping Club guided walk around St John's Hill walkways with a side trip to the wetland at Mt St Joseph's. No charge. All welcome.

WEDNESDAY

Knit and yarn

When: 10am-noon

Where: Ladies' Rest, 75 St Hill St

Details: All knitters welcome. Gold coin entry.

If you have an item, email news@whanganui chronicle.co.nz with details. The deadline for information about events from, and including, Thursday, December 5, to Wednesday, December 11, is noon Tuesday, December 3.