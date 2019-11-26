Buying a boat to visit some of the places the Endeavour had is just one example of the lengths Northland artist Chris Wilkie went to while creating his latest exhibition exploring Captain Cook's arrival in New Zealand.

The exhibition, titled Endeavour - finding and losing, opened at the Hangar Art Gallery in Whangārei on Friday.

Wilkie, who lives in Opua, started the work in 2018, aware that 2019 marked 250 years since Captain Cook arrived in New Zealand, and that a replica of The Endeavour was visiting as part of commemorations.

"I think he's deep in the mind of many Kiwis, Māori and Pākehā," he said.

Wilkie specialises in oils and large drawings, with an interest in history and the environment.

He is also known for his murals and public works.

His latest exhibition began with sketches in the South Island before he headed to the Bay of Islands and purchased a 35ft trimaran to explore some of the places associated with Cook.

"On the boat I did a lot of my drawings so I'd row out there at night and set up a space there and I would read and draw, and it went on for months actually. Then I took on a flat in Kaikohe so I had more space to paint. It was a very gradual process," he said.

Wilkie also heard other accounts of history different to what was documented in European diaries and maps.

Those ideas have affected the art shown, he said.

"Dion Prime of Ngāti Hine also told me the Tahitian priest Tupaia visited an area near Waikare to korero, to recover from a wound, lesser known information shared generously by a contemporary Māori voice. Those new insights lit up my imagination."

One of the pieces in the Endeavour exhibition. Photo / Supplied

Wilkie said it was a fascinating exhibition to put together and the works show contestation of many ideas, antique and modern.

There's humour and a human side too.

He said for some Cook is hero, the European Kupe, a great explorer. For others he is a focus for derision and mockery.

"You will find these conflicts in this show - estimations of Cook as a master mariner, as a clown, a shrunken head himself, and at other times a full thinking human.

You choose your own beliefs. I just draw ideas."

Wilkie said seeing is exhibition for the first time was "fantastic".

"A lot of these works I had to paint in cramped spaces.

"Hangar Frames did a great job of the framing - boy they look good properly framed," he said.

• Endeavour - finding and losing, runs at the Hangar Art Gallery until December 22.