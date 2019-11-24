The differences in preparation between association team's chosen out of Coastal Challenge club cricket and their larger neighbours in the Central Districts region was clear at the Chapple Cup in Napier over the weekend.

Nonetheless, Unreal Grass Wicket Wanganui were encouraged after they finished the three day tournament with both a 50 over and Twenty20 victory over upcoming Furlong Cup opponent Wairarapa, who were in the same boat as them in terms of buildup, while they gave a decent effort in defeat for a Sunday T20 slog with Taranaki.

The only disappointment was not following up their initial Friday success,

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.