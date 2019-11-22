On the go and no time to finish that story right now? Your News is the place for you to save content to read later from any device. Register with us and content you save will appear here so you can access them to read later.
Investor Graham Fisher is proud of the work he has done on a building being offered for sale.
His Fisher Group Properties bought Whanganui's former post office building in Ridgway St around 2008. The three-storey central city building was built by the government in 1940, with no expense spared.
It had matai floors, brass window fittings, carvings and panelling made from some of the last slabs of pink marble quarried at Hanmer Springs in 1939.
But by the early 2000s its roof was leaking, its plumbing was broken and birds had moved inside.
Its lower storey housed the Whanganui Regional Museum and Alexander Heritage Library when those buildings were being earthquake strengthened. It also houses the Ministry for Primary Industries and the many organisations that make up Community House.