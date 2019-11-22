Investor Graham Fisher is proud of the work he has done on a building being offered for sale.

His Fisher Group Properties bought Whanganui's former post office building in Ridgway St around 2008. The three-storey central city building was built by the government in 1940, with no expense spared.

It had matai floors, brass window fittings, carvings and panelling made from some of the last slabs of pink marble quarried at Hanmer Springs in 1939.

But by the early 2000s its roof was leaking, its plumbing was broken and birds had moved inside.

Fisher spent "quite a bit" on improving it, and complied with Whanganui's Old Town requirements to keep its heritage features.

"We gave it the same look, which we were happy to do. They tell us it's the most compliant building in Whanganui."

It got new doors and windows, five more kitchens and disabled toilets on every floor. It got fresh paint and carpet, and new partitions.

"It's a superb building that doesn't want for anything," Fisher said.

The former post office building in Whanganui's Ridgway St is for sale by tender. Photo / Bevan Conley

The former post office has an earthquake strength 71 per cent of new building standard, which means it's not at significant risk in a quake. It has one empty space and three "wonderful" tenants.

"We get on very well with all of them."

Its lower storey housed the Whanganui Regional Museum and Alexander Heritage Library when those buildings were being earthquake strengthened. It also houses the Ministry for Primary Industries and the many organisations that make up Community House.

Rentals from the tenants make for a good return.

Fisher has watched people and development gravitate toward the Whanganui River, and said the building is now in "the trendy part of town" and on a corner that gets a lot of foot traffic.

"The Old Town is just fantastic. There is still stuff going in and it's going to be better and better," he said.

He and his wife have a passion for their properties, but have reached an age where they want to sell. Tenders on 60 Ridgway St close on December 4.