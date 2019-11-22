On the go and no time to finish that story right now? Your News is the place for you to save content to read later from any device. Register with us and content you save will appear here so you can access them to read later.
The other commissioner is Miria Pomare, a deputy commissioner in the Environment Court who has more than 10 years' experience dealing with cultural land issues and Treaty of Waitangi claims.
"We consider them to be very experienced commissioners and really what it comes down to in selecting commissioners is weighing up factors such as availability, capability and cost," Lampp told councillors.
"We've determined that a two-person panel is the most appropriate for this plan change, we think that's commensurate to the scale and complexity of the plan change."
Councillor Kate Joblin recalled another council officer previously saying work on the ground would begin in this financial year.
"Unlikely that will happen on the ground within this financial year," Lampp said.
"We would envisage that all going well through the hearing that the plan change will be resolved within this financial year, but then that's only stage one.
"Stage two is subdivision applications; we have detailed engineering matters which will take some considerable time."
Lampp told councillors the process hadn't taken longer than expected.
"To get a hearing next month when we only notified in July, which to the outsider may seem slow, but in the world of strategic planning and plan changes, it's pretty quick."
Lampp said the matters raised in the submissions aren't unusual and "standard planning issues you get with any rezone of land".
With the hearing scheduled to take place on December 17, Lampp is hopeful a recommendation from the commissioners could be provided in January.