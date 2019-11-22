A plan to allow hundreds of new houses to be developed in Springvale is headed to a commissioner hearing next month after three submissions opposing the plan were lodged.

Two commissioners have been appointed to hear submissions in regard to District Plan Change 53 which was publicly notified earlier this year.

The plan change proposes the continued expansion of residential development in Springvale, from Fox Rd down to Fitzherbert Ave and further south to the Titoki wetland.

If the land was made available, it would be enough room for up to 600 new houses, but work is unlikely to begin

