Te Araroa trail walkers have needed help to cross the Turakina River and reach the Koitiata settlement - and a resident fears accidents will happen.

But Te Araroa Whanganui Trust member Brian Doughty says most of the walkers are experienced and have crossed more dangerous rivers in the four to six weeks before they get here.

The Whanganui-Bulls route for walkers of the 3000km trail was changed this year to avoid a 20km walk on State Highway 3. The new route includes just 3km of SH3.

It heads down the coast from Whangaehu Beach to Koitiata, crossing the Turakina River

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.