On the go and no time to finish that story right now? Your News is the place for you to save content to read later from any device. Register with us and content you save will appear here so you can access them to read later.
"That's when I really realised there'sa lot more we have to learn about how the Earth works and specifically how these really large earthquakes occur," he said.
Tozer's masters thesis research was about the imaging of the Hikurangi subduction zone in two dimensions and also the Whanganui Basin which is an area in the western part of the North Island.
"The work is really a continuation of that but moving into three-dimension so 3D imaging and actually moving the focus to the Cook Strait region because that's the area that we identified to be similar to the northeast of Japan in the Tohoku magnitude nine earthquake that hit in 2011."
Tozer then went to Oxford to complete a PhD and is now based at the Scripps Institution of Oceanography in San Diego, one of the world's oldest and largest centres for ocean and Earth science research.
He will move back to New Zealand in the early new year to work with a team at GNS scientists who have been carrying out this research for some time.
It involves analysing seismic waves that have travelled through the Earth's crust and then producing 3D models of the southern portion of the Hikurangi margin that is similar to a medical CAT scan.