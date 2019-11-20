BAY NEWS BITES

Coastguard's Old4New Lifejacket Upgrade is back, motivating Kiwis to check and upgrade their most important piece of boating safety equipment.

Boaties will have the opportunity to bring their old, damaged or ill-fitting lifejackets to one of the 63 Old4New van locations and upgrade them for brand new, heavily discounted Hutchwilco models from November 30 to February 2.

The van will be at Marsden Boat Ramp in Ruakaka on December 7, Houhora Sport and Game Fishing Club and Whangaroa Sport Fishing Club on December 8, Mangonui Boat Club on December 9 and the Old Packhouse Market in Kerikeri on December 14.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Hundertwasser help

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Food galore

New exhibition

Blood drive

Film night

Jazz club

Win tickets

Readers' Photos