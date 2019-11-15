After sitting on the market for two years, Marton's 145-year-old Methodist church is being pulled down.

Hayden Gould and his business partner Bain Simpson from Rangitikei Development Ltd purchased the church but discovered rotting walls throughout the wooden structure.

"It's been on the market for so long and we knew something was up with it as it just wasn't selling, so we happened to go and look at it and could see it was full of rot," Gould said.

The 145-year-old building was designed by Fredrick de Jersey Clere who worked on more than 100 churches across the lower North

