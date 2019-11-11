Parting fact from fiction

Why are the self-promoting and self-congratulating pieces from Messrs Rurawhe and McKelvie not run as advertisements? Because that's what they are. They are misleading, vacuous, emotive, inaccurate, self-promoting and accusatory against those who may disagree.

They overlook completely many of the most anti-Kiwi-citizenry actions the coalition and National have enabled, such as the expansion of the gangs, the Sroubekisation of immigration policy, the apartheidisation of history, the criminalisation of licensed firearms owners and the focus on virtue-signalling over honest solutions.


