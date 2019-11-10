We need a council that reflects the community

I love our peaceful democracy. We only need to look around the world to see the grim fate of failed democracies. Of course, these are days of relative prosperity and we should be alert to the cracks that could be the flash points for strife.

Locally our democracy is failing to deliver a council that reflects our community.
VW Ballance pointed out that we can all stand and vote equally but there is a weakness in his solution that, "Maori need to field suitable candidates ... and Maori need to vote for them".

