If you do not know her name you may have seen Ailsa Stewart's archived photographs on the walls of Whanganui Hospital.

Or you be familiar with some of her work on the Whanganui District Council.

A former nurse, a district health board member and a district councillor are just some of a few roles Stewart held within the community.

Now, Stewart has been recognised as one of the 100 Zonta New Zealand Women of Achievement.

The award highlights the contribution made by the 100 women and how it continues to make a significant difference in the lives of women and

