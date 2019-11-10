It's all the Ws for Whanganui's weather in November - warmer, wetter and westerly winds.

After days of unrelenting strong wind in October, the start of November brings a different kind of weather, MetService meteorologist Stephen Glassey says.

Winds will change to the northwest quarter and temperatures will be warmer during the first half of the month. It may also be wetter than usual.

November began with a predicted heat wave, caused by hot, dry weather moving west from drought-stricken Australia. But those high temperatures mainly happened in eastern and inland parts of New Zealand.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Kawerau, in the Bay of

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.