It's all the Ws for Whanganui's weather in November - warmer, wetter and westerly winds.
After days of unrelenting strong wind in October, the start of November brings a different kind of weather, MetService meteorologist Stephen Glassey says.
Winds will change to the northwest quarter and temperatures will be warmer during the first half of the month. It may also be wetter than usual.
November began with a predicted heat wave, caused by hot, dry weather moving west from drought-stricken Australia. But those high temperatures mainly happened in eastern and inland parts of New Zealand.
Kawerau, in the Bay ofPlenty, recorded a record November high of 34.6C on November 4.
For the west it was different. In Whanganui the heat was moderated by westerly breezes blowing off the sea, which is still quite cool at this time of year.
However, we did reach highs of 20C and 24C on November 2 and 3 - and the average November high is just 20C.
Those warmer temperatures were likely to continue until a return to westerlies in the second half of this month, Glassey said.
Those westerlies will be familiar, since October was a turbulent month of very unsettled weather with low pressure systems and strong westerly winds. The days from October 7-14 were relatively calm, but the wind was especially bad on October 21-24, with gusts of 80km/h.
"To get 80km/h in an urban area, consistently over four days, that's quite significant," Glassey said.