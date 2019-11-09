THE COUNTRY SIDE

Our neck of the rural woods is heading for a garden and house tour early next year that will showcase some stunning properties for a good cause.

The Dahlias for Dementia House and Garden Tour 2020 is raising funds for a new dementia unit in Maungatūroto that will serve the wider area.

The tour will feature properties from Maungatūroto to beyond Matakohe and planning is now well past the toddling stage even though the tour isn't till late February. That's dahlia season, hence the name.

In fact, tour planning is up and running with sponsors on board and gifts donated

