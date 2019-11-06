On the go and no time to finish that story right now? Your News is the place for you to save content to read later from any device. Register with us and content you save will appear here so you can access them to read later.
Like the author herself, Kate rides a motorbike and Powell said the book title is a reference to the safety testing of motorbike helmets.
Kate is tall and handles a motorbike like a professional but she has insecurities that match her height.
She sets out to discover what became of her grandmother Meredith who travelled up the Whanganui River on a paddle steamer to marry a returned soldier.
Powell, who grew up in an isolated rural community east of Eketahuna, has a Masters degree in Creative Writing and has previously published her poems and short stories.
She now lives in South Auckland.
The Strength of Eggshells is published by Cloud Ink Press, an Auckland-based publishing co-operative with a focus new Kiwi voices.
"We are excited to publish Kirsty Powell's debut novel," said publisher Dione Jones.
"She has intertwined three generations of Kiwi women, each with their own story, using the rich backdrop of the history of Aotearoa New Zealand."
Powell will launch for Strength of Eggshells in Whanganui at Paiges Book Gallery at 5.30pm on Friday, November 22. She will also hold a launch at the Angel Louise Cafe in Raetihi on Saturday, November 23 at 12pm which will be attended by Mangapurua Valley families.