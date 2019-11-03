Property Brokers United got their defence of the Bullocks Twenty20 title off to a good start with a big 51 run win over Wanganui Vet Services Marist at Victoria Park on Saturday.

Led by Tom Lance, who finished just shy of a magnificent ton as he was stranded unbeaten on 99, United blasted an imposing 190-5.

Supported initially by fellow opener Trey Bidois (28 from 20 balls) to bring up a 50 partnership inside of five overs, then captain Simon Badger (29 from 22), Lance was in fearsome mood, following up his 96 in the Coastal Challenge Cup the week

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.