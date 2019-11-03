How good was today's weather? It's been a scorcher for the Bay of Plenty with many experiencing their first swim of the season at the beach at Mt Maunganui today. Journalist Zoe Hunter hits the sand to find out how the locals enjoyed their day and catches up with a meteorologist to find out how long it's expected to last

.

READ MORE:
Hot weather: Bay temperatures to jump close to 30C this weekend
Heatwave coming to Bay of Plenty in time for action-packed long weekend
Hot, dry summer to continue for Bay of Plenty as seasonal outlook

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.