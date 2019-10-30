Your two-page article (News, October 21) giving publicity to people calling for Andrew Hollis (whom I have never met) to stand down before he legally takes office shows disrespect for the election process.

It also highlights another sad point wherein your same issue supplied the official results of the elections which no longer records the vote numbers for each candidate, it simply says elected or excluded.

Fortunately your article quotes Hollis as saying he received 7000 votes.

As the criticism relates to comments on social media presumably those 7000 either knew or could of have known what your article quoted.

