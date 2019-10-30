BAY NEWS BITES

An interactive show filled with experiments, explosions and music is descending on Kerikeri on November 10.

Nanogirl Live! "Bring on the Noise" is a live show for the whole family which brings science and engineering to life in the coolest ways possible - right before the audience's eyes.

Nanogirl, her lab assistant Boris and Clair the Constantly Learning Artificial Intelligence Repository, are back for a new adventure kicking off at the Turner Centre at 3pm.

The show is part of a nationwide tour hosted by Nanogirl Labs, a social enterprise based in Auckland created by Joe Davis and Dr Michelle Dickinson to inspire, educate and empower through science, technology, engineering and mathematics.

The Nanogirl Live! show in the Turner Centre last year. Photos / Supplied

It will feature new experiments, new explosions and plenty of extraordinary musical sounds to be enjoyed by all ages.

There are also opportunities to volunteer and take part in the science on stage.

Visit turnercentre or phone 09 407 0260 for tickets and more information.

Fashion show

The Focus Paihia Op Shop Fashion Parade promises to be a fun night where locals take to the catwalk for a good cause.

The best spring fashion and accessories donated to the community op shop will be displayed on the catwalk by volunteer models on November 13 from 7pm.

Garments and outfits will be for sale after the show.

Katja Caulton takes to the catwalk at a previous Paihia Op Shop Fashion Parade. Photo / Supplied

Shop manager Kath Williams said the event gets loads of support from residents and local businesses.

"There's great music, we've got a fantastic DJ, and all our models have fun," she said.

"There's lots of laughter, and it's a really good night out."

The fashion show has been held every year since 2012, Williams said, and part of the fun is spotting the locals who have been roped in to strut the catwalk.

The event will be held at the Bay of Islands Yacht Club.

Tickets cost $20 and are on sale from November 1.

The price includes a glass of wine and nibbles with proceeds going straight back into Focus Paihia for the further beautification of the town.

JP meeting

The Far North Justice of the Peace Association is hosting its annual general meeting on November 3.

The meeting starts at 10.30am at The Left Bank, 150 Broadway, Kaikohe, where there will be a guest speaker and morning tea.

JP Carolyne Brooks-Quan, the registrar of the Far North JP Association, said the role of Justice of the Peace is an ancient and honourable one and dates back more than 800 years.

The first appointment in New Zealand was in November 1814 when Thomas Kendall was appointed as Justice in the Bay of Islands, she said.

"Functions of modern justices are much more limited than those of days gone by, however the role still carries serious responsibilities and duties," Brooks-Quan said.

"Our services are free to the community we serve and there are over 9000 Justices of the Peace in New Zealand. Our duties include taking oaths and declarations, witnessing signatures and certifying copies."

The Far North Justice of the Peace Association has 104 members.

They are one of 29 member associations belonging to the Royal Federation of New Zealand Justices' Association.

A list of justices in your area can be found at justiceofthepeace



Piano concert

Budding local pianists have been practicing hard for the Twilight Piano Concert at the Turner Centre on November 1.

Pupils of Therese Wunrow, Maree Munford, Jill Cottle and Dave Hallum will take to the stage of the John Dalton Auditorium at 6.30pm.

Local students playing in the upcoming Turner Centre event are Leonor Kerr, Kate Graham, Kayla Gubb, Lakin Whittaker, Fin Ludbrook, Sienna Beckham, Nakita Gardiner and Zavier Edmonds. Photo / Supplied

Leah Green practices the piano before the Twilight Piano Concert. Photo / Supplied

The students aged from 7 to 18 will present an entertaining programme of piano solos and duets from the truly classical to a touch of jazz.

Entry is by donation.

Visit turnercentre or phone 09 407 0260 for tickets and more information.

Heritage cruise

A cruise tracing the footsteps of missionaries and Māori in the Bay of Islands will take place on November 17.

The six-hour trip is part of the 200th anniversary of the establishment of the Kerikeri Settlement and will provide an opportunity to view sites where missionaries and other Pakeha interacted with Māori in the earliest years of pre-Treaty settlement.

As part of the Tūhono Kerikeri! series of bicentennial events, celebrating 200 years since the establishment of the Kerikeri mission in 1819 in the shadow of Hongi Hika's Kororipo Pa, the cruise will provide an opportunity for people to enjoy the same trip missionaries and Māori would have experienced by cruising up on a seasonal high tide to the Kerikeri Basin jetty.

The cruise will take place on a chartered vessel from Fullers Great Sights Bay of Islands, and will cost $150 per head, which includes lunch at the Honey House Cafe.

A group of kaumātua and local historians will provide the commentary.

For more information contact Merle Newlove on m.r.newlove@xtra.co.nz or 027 4397490.

Repair cafe

Bring your broken household items for a makeover and a bit of TLC at the next Paihia Repair Cafe on October 26.

Volunteers will be on site from 1pm-4pm at 195 Puketona Rd, Paihia to help repair a range of items.

Not only is the event an opportunity to extend the life of broken bits and bobs, it's a great way to connect with other people in the community over a cup of tea or coffee.

There is no charge for repairs, but a small donation is appreciated.



Email paihiarepaircafe@gmail.com or check out Facebook for details. If you'd like to volunteer your skills phone Jane 022 018 3366.

Email paihiarepaircafe@gmail.com or check out Facebook for details. If you'd like to volunteer your skills phone Jane 022 018 3366.