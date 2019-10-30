BAY NEWS BITES

An interactive show filled with experiments, explosions and music is descending on Kerikeri on November 10.

Nanogirl Live! "Bring on the Noise" is a live show for the whole family which brings science and engineering to life in the coolest ways possible - right before the audience's eyes.

Nanogirl, her lab assistant Boris and Clair the Constantly Learning Artificial Intelligence Repository, are back for a new adventure kicking off at the Turner Centre at 3pm.

Nanogirl Michelle Dickinson:

