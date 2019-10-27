COMMENT:

Gimme storms. Gimme droughts. Gimme floods. Gimme heatwaves. But don't take away my rugby!

The weekend was lined up perfectly: feed the chooks, collect eggs, milk the goats, play with the children… and then sit on the couch and watch rugby. This was the plan for both Saturday and Sunday: six international test matches over two days.

I had been looking forward to this weekend for months, having registered and paid Spark Sport the first day their World Cup package went on sale. I was even looking forward to Namibia vs Canada.

Then it rained on my parade. And

