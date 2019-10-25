Playing the goat takes on new meaning with Sheila Pearson's Lineage exhibition showing at Rayner Brothers Gallery in Glasgow St.

They say you can't choose your family but the artist has chosen a line-up of interesting ancestors for this portrait gallery and every one of them is a goat.

"I love goats - they are so expressive and they make me smile," Pearson said.

"I wanted to poke fun at my English ancestry and the pomposity of old portraiture."

Her beautifully painted portraits in the style of old masters' realism would look right at home hanging on the walls of

