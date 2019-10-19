The 'Battler Boys' have done it again.

Just like 2017 in Timaru, Steelform Wanganui have come from fourth spot to claim the toughest away Meads Cup semifinal with a 20-15 revenge win over Thames Valley at Paeroa Domain today.

As a still very much committed and focused home team, being carried on the backs of a large partisan crowd, Thames Valley were as good if not better than they had been in their previous two victories over Wanganui at Cooks Gardens – from some superb offloads in the midfield, to a dominant second-half scrum and pinpoint goal kicking from proven

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.