A relic from a tragic Whanganui shipwreck has "come home" to the Coastguard Wanganui building in Wharf St - not far from where the accident happened.

The buoy is from the trawler Wairoa, which sank on July 5, 1978, as it crossed the Whanganui River bar. Items salvaged from the Wairoa were kept at the Waipipi Iron Sands office - including the buoy, which was later given to Waverley historian Laraine Sole.

Sole said she felt the buoy should be kept.

"I think we have to keep these things fresh in our minds," she said.



