Several Raetihi businesses are keeping a positive outlook despite the massive slip blocking the main road that leads to the Ruapehu town.

The NZ Transport Agency (NZTA) told Raetihi locals at meetings in the town on Thursday that getting State Highway 4 back to one lane is a priority.

Raetihi Promotions Charitable Trust chairman and Angel Louise Café operator Gary Griffin-Chappel said he's working with the hand that's been dealt.

"It's not going to be a quick fix and it's not something we can make a change on," Griffin-Chappel said.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

"For me it's not about where the slip is or

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.