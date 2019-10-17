Anglicans have turned a historic church hall in Ohakune into a lodge for retreats - with intended benefits to young people and the local faithful.

The Ohakune Anglican Lodge Retreat was blessed by Bishop Justin Duckworth on September 21 and is now open to paying guests. They will join the managers in spiritual practices at breakfast then spend the day as they please.

The conversion is one of many changes as the Anglican Church adapts to changing times.

The Ruapehu Parish takes in Ohakune and Raetihi and has a weekly congregation of around 15. It owns two churches, two halls, a vicarage and a large paddock.

The parish is too small to have a vicar. Instead, volunteer Alison Seifert leads it, spending 15 to 20 hours a week in pastoral care and doing some preaching.

The Ohakune hall was getting little use but the Wellington Anglican Diocese trustees didn't want the parish to sell it.

Seifert talked to Bishop Justin Duckworth, who had an idea and asked Chris Casey, his friend of 40 years, to get involved. Casey agreed, and a two-year process began.

The dream is a place where young people go for "an active experience of what the world is about and what Jesus is about", Casey said.

He has worked in construction, but for the last 24 years has been based in Petone doing mostly Christian youth work.

First the project needed support from both the Anglican community and the wider Ohakune community. It became "quite a discussion point", Casey said.

The decision to convert the building was made at a special general meeting, with the support - and regret - of people who had worked on it.

"Change is really difficult for everybody, especially when you can't see the result," Casey said.

"And having a new person coming in would be a challenge."

Building work began in January, using money borrowed from the church. Contractors were employed and gave discounts amounting to about $10,000.

Casey also rallied volunteers - "people passionate about changing people's lives" - from as far afield as Auckland and Wellington. They came when they could and lived in the building, without water or power, until the job was done.

"It's been quite rugged," Casey said.

The building now has two bunk rooms with 17 beds, four bathrooms, manager accommodation, and a big commercial kitchen/dining room with a "free flow" lounge. It's finished, except for a code of compliance and some exterior painting.

On September 21-22 Ohakune hosted 200 people for a diocese meeting, and a family stayed in the lodge.

It's now open for paid bookings. The money will go back to the church until its loan is repaid. After that, charges will only cover costs because it's not for profit.

The target users are young people, but it's open to anyone. Church and other groups will use it to hold spiritual retreats.

Casey and his wife Susan will be the first managers. Days there will have "a spiritual rhythm". Breakfast will be provided along with prayer, reflection and a Bible reading.

"We are trying to make it so faith is a normal thing."

Possible secondary benefits are "developing the Ohakune faith community" and hosting "people who need to become well" for short periods.

The St James Church was built in Rangataua in about 1903. It has a bell tower, and was always intended for use as a hall as well. In its time, it was the hub of the small settlement.

It was moved to Ohakune in 1998 and Waimarino Anglicans added an ablution block, a kitchen, a foyer and an office. Since then, need for the hall has almost disappeared.

For more information email ohakune@anglicanmovement.nz or see the Ohakune Lodge Retreat Facebook page.