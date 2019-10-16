On the go and no time to finish that story right now? Your News is the place for you to save content to read later from any device. Register with us and content you save will appear here so you can access them to read later.
"There's more awareness about craft beers now, people are more willing to step out of their comfort zone and try something else rather than something they've been drinking for however many years."
Henshaw's own brews will be on offer at the festival, alongside creations from Whanganui-based Lads Brewing, Ruapehu Brewing from Ohakune, Forgotten 43 Brewing from Stratford, and Abandoned Apple Cider from Masterton.
About half of the festival's 250 tickets were sold within two weeks of being released, and all remaining tickets have since been snapped up.
Henshaw said he's "absolutely stoked" with the interest and will be looking to develop the festival into an annual event.
"I wouldn't mind going to an outdoor venue at some stage, perhaps expanding the numbers a little bit and making it a bit more family friendly.
"Where we are is not a great place for kids to be running around, but if we could have it outdoors in the summer and have bouncy castle there and a few other things to keep people entertained, that'd be fun."