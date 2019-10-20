"Everyone should have a New Zealand childhood." These are the opening words of the memoir I published as I left British public life to return to New Zealand.

It was an attempt to express my perception that, having been born and brought up in New Zealand, I had a head start in life. My wife feels similarly about her early life in the UK.

She, however, was not quite so fortunate. She was born in London in the middle of World War II, to parents who had to grapple with the hardships of nightly German bombing raids. Her mother worked

