Sincere thanks to our cheerful firefighters

We had a minor emergency at our house recently when an appliance caught fire. Unsure what to do, I turned off and unplugged the food processor, slowly took it outside and phoned the local fire brigade. In no time at all a cheerful bunch of chaps arrived, dealt with the little furnace (now wreathed in flames), checked our smoke alarm and updated and increased our alarm protection. Team leader Shane checked several times to ensure I was not distressed. Great response - excellent service. Most sincere thanks to our fabulous firefighters.

Pamela W

Whanganui

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.